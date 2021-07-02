Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,012. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

