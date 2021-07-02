Zacks: Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.34 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

