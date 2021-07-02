Zacks: Analysts Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,484. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

