Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

