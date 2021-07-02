Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $549.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce sales of $549.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

