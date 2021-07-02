Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.55. Sleep Number reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.16. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

