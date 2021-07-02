Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

