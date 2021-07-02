Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

