Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Million

Brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $6.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $2,709,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 24,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

