Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $633.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.28 million and the lowest is $606.80 million. CAE posted sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 496,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after buying an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

