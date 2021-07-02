Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

