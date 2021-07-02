Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Semtech posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 360,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

