Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.52 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

SCHW opened at $73.57 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.