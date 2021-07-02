Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the lowest is $3.96 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

GPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 267,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at $642,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

