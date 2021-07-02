Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBIV opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $871.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

