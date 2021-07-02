Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

WRI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 548,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

