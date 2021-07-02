Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.85). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

ZGNX opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.