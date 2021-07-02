Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,754. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 376,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

