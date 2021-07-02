Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

