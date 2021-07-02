Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.00. GDS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GDS by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

