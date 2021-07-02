Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

