Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,031.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 940,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,584 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

