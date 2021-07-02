Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $4.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.37.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,554 shares of company stock valued at $63,904,900. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $817.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $383.13 and a 12-month high of $818.24. The firm has a market cap of $509.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.