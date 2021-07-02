Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

