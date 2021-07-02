Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VIST stock remained flat at $$4.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 259,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,055. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

