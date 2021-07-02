Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

