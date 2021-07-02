Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $563.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $3,136,155. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

