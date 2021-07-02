Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) to Hold

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.93. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,616.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.