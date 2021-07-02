Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

