Zacks Investment Research Lowers Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Andritz stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andritz (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.