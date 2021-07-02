Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

