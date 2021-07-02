Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $153.83 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.