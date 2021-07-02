Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) Insider Sells £8,000 in Stock

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) insider Frank Braeken sold 100,000 shares of Zambeef Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £8,000 ($10,452.05).
ZAM stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. Zambeef Products PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.33.
Zambeef Products Company Profile
