Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,546.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.41 or 0.06302967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.62 or 0.01462515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00403637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00158540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00623511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00428828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00346054 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

