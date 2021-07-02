Zealium (NZL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $33,899.35 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00408402 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,563,314 coins and its circulating supply is 16,563,314 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.