Zel (ZEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00350194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00136756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00181592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001667 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

