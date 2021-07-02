Zero Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.08 million and $9,471.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00351637 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00137974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00184338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,184,641 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

