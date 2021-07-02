Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zhongchao stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.