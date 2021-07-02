Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $399.69 and last traded at $399.69. Approximately 68 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

