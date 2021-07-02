Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ZY stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

