$0.05 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 433,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

