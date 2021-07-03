-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

