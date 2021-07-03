$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.32. 619,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,598. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

