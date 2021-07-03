$0.17 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of FREE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 201,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

