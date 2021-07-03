-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million.

KDMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $672.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

