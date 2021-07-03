$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 437,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.