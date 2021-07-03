$0.30 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

