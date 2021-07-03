$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 92,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,468. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $774.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.