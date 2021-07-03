$0.38 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $549,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 104,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

