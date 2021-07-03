$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

DOCU stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,180. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.